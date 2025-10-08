Left Menu

Air Traffic Paralysis: Government Shutdown Grounds Flights Nationwide

Delays hit U.S. airports due to air traffic control staffing issues amid a government shutdown, impacting airports like Nashville, Newark, and Chicago O'Hare. Controllers continue working without pay, leading to flight slowdowns. The FAA sees a rise in sick leave, compounding the problem with significant operational impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 02:42 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 02:42 IST
Air Traffic Paralysis: Government Shutdown Grounds Flights Nationwide
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

As the government shutdown extends into its seventh day, air traffic control staffing shortages are severely impacting flights across the United States. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported delays at major airports such as Nashville, Newark, and Chicago O'Hare due to a lack of personnel.

In Nashville, staffing challenges have forced the FAA to curtail operations, with Memphis Center taking over approach control. At Chicago O'Hare, the FAA has reduced the number of arriving flights per hour due to staffing shortages, resulting in average delays of 41 minutes.

Despite ongoing pay issues during the shutdown, approximately 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers are required to work. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted an increase in sick leaves and significant staffing cuts, as controllers are set to receive partial paychecks for pre-shutdown work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inmate Caught with Ganja at Nagpur Jail

Inmate Caught with Ganja at Nagpur Jail

 India
2
Sergio Gor Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to India Amidst Government Shutdown

Sergio Gor Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to India Amidst Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Telangana's Reservation Debate: High Stakes in High Court

Telangana's Reservation Debate: High Stakes in High Court

 India
4
Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025