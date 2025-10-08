Left Menu

Tesla's New Line: Lower Prices, Higher Hopes?

Tesla introduces affordable versions of its Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan, aiming to attract a broader audience with starting prices of $39,990 and $36,990. However, critics argue these prices are insufficient to capture new buyers. Tesla faces competition in global markets and challenges from lower-priced competitors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 04:50 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 04:50 IST
Tesla's New Line: Lower Prices, Higher Hopes?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla has launched more affordable versions of its popular Model Y SUV and Model 3 sedan. With starting prices $39,990 and $36,990 respectively, the company aims to expand its customer base. However, critics believe these prices might not significantly lure new buyers to the electric vehicle brand.

CEO Elon Musk, in the past, suggested a price below $30,000, claiming it essential for attracting a wider audience. With rising competition from Europe and China, and the expiration of a $7,500 U.S. tax credit, Tesla is facing pressure to boost sales amid declining figures.

Analysts note that while the new offerings are a step towards more accessible pricing, they fall short of the anticipated lower threshold. Tesla's efforts come as they navigate market challenges, including competition from Chinese automakers and maintaining brand loyalty in Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inmate Caught with Ganja at Nagpur Jail

Inmate Caught with Ganja at Nagpur Jail

 India
2
Sergio Gor Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to India Amidst Government Shutdown

Sergio Gor Confirmed as U.S. Ambassador to India Amidst Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Telangana's Reservation Debate: High Stakes in High Court

Telangana's Reservation Debate: High Stakes in High Court

 India
4
Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

Tensions Rise: Gaza Freedom Flotilla Intercepted by Israeli Military

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploitation of posthumous digital data looms without global regulation

Technology alone fails to drive AI uptake in farming without inclusive policies

IoT devices remain prime cyber targets in smart cities; PUFs and blockchain solutions may help

AI agents could transform blockchain decision-making and strengthen decentralized trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025