Jio Unveils Free AI Classroom for All Ages at India Mobile Congress 2025

Jio introduces the AI Classroom - Foundation Course, a free program via JioPC at India Mobile Congress 2025. The course, accessible on various devices, aims to make AI education inclusive. It combines AI fundamentals with practical applications, empowering learners to creatively and responsibly navigate an AI-driven future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 14:55 IST
Representative Image (Photo/ Reliance JIOPC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jio has rolled out the 'AI Classroom - Foundation Course', a free beginner-friendly AI education program powered by JioPC, on the opening day of India Mobile Congress 2025. This initiative targets preparing learners of all ages to thrive in an AI-driven future.

The AI Classroom is a collaboration between JioPC and Jio Institute, offering a structured, certified curriculum accessible across PCs and televisions via Jio Set Top Box. JioPC's flexible subscription model turns any screen into a secure, maintenance-free computer ideal for education and creativity.

A Jio spokesperson shared the company's vision of empowering individuals by democratizing AI education. The program provides foundational AI knowledge and practical skills, encouraging real-world application. It features a four-week learning path, video-based modules, and an AI-powered capstone project, along with exclusive tools for JioPC users. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

