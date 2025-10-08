Jio Unveils Free AI Classroom for All Ages at India Mobile Congress 2025

Jio has rolled out the 'AI Classroom - Foundation Course', a free beginner-friendly AI education program powered by JioPC, on the opening day of India Mobile Congress 2025. This initiative targets preparing learners of all ages to thrive in an AI-driven future.

The AI Classroom is a collaboration between JioPC and Jio Institute, offering a structured, certified curriculum accessible across PCs and televisions via Jio Set Top Box. JioPC's flexible subscription model turns any screen into a secure, maintenance-free computer ideal for education and creativity.

A Jio spokesperson shared the company's vision of empowering individuals by democratizing AI education. The program provides foundational AI knowledge and practical skills, encouraging real-world application. It features a four-week learning path, video-based modules, and an AI-powered capstone project, along with exclusive tools for JioPC users. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)