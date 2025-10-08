Left Menu

Backpack Blunder: The Catalyst for a Train Tragedy

An investigation by Central Railway revealed that a commuter's protruding backpack led to a tragic accident in Thane district, causing eight passengers to fall from two trains. The incident, which resulted in five fatalities, was attributed to the backpack brushing against commuters on a passing train.

Central Railway's probe into a train accident in Thane district has determined that a commuter's protruding backpack led to the fall of eight passengers, resulting in five deaths. This conclusion was reached by examining CCTV footage and witness statements, ruling out any technical faults or passenger misbehavior.

The incident occurred when a backpack worn by a passenger on one train brushed against individuals on a passing train, triggering a domino effect that caused multiple people to fall. The investigation confirmed both trains were operating within permissible speed limits and no technical issues were found.

Following the accident, Central Railway urged the public and its employees to provide any relevant information, reinforcing its commitment to identifying and mitigating such risks in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

