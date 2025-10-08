Traffic Disruptions in Vasant Kunj: Plan Ahead!

The Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions in Vasant Kunj, prompted by the complete closure of one carriageway on the Master Plan Road, connecting Masoodpur to Aruna Asaf Ali Marg.

This closure will remain in effect from October 8 to October 22, accommodating concrete road construction by the Delhi Development Authority. Residents of sectors B-10, B-9, and B-8 should utilize Nelson Mandela Marg for entry and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg for exiting the area.

Meanwhile, traffic at the Masoodpur Red Light on Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Marg is restricted to a two-way operation. Key intersections, including the right turn from Sector B-8 towards Sector B-10's T-point and towards Kishangarh, are temporarily closed to manage congestion. Commuters, especially those involved in school runs, should plan routes strategically to mitigate disruption.

