Traffic Disruptions in Vasant Kunj: Plan Ahead!

Traffic restrictions in Vasant Kunj will occur due to road construction on Master Plan Road from October 8 to October 22. Residents are advised to use alternative routes and plan ahead. Right turns and U-turns at several key intersections are closed to ease congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Traffic Police has announced traffic restrictions in Vasant Kunj, prompted by the complete closure of one carriageway on the Master Plan Road, connecting Masoodpur to Aruna Asaf Ali Marg.

This closure will remain in effect from October 8 to October 22, accommodating concrete road construction by the Delhi Development Authority. Residents of sectors B-10, B-9, and B-8 should utilize Nelson Mandela Marg for entry and Aruna Asaf Ali Marg for exiting the area.

Meanwhile, traffic at the Masoodpur Red Light on Mehrauli-Mahipalpur Marg is restricted to a two-way operation. Key intersections, including the right turn from Sector B-8 towards Sector B-10's T-point and towards Kishangarh, are temporarily closed to manage congestion. Commuters, especially those involved in school runs, should plan routes strategically to mitigate disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

