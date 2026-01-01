Fatal Collision in Mumbai: Bus and Truck Crash in Aarey Colony

In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, a collision between a BEST bus and a truck resulted in the death of the truck driver in Mumbai's Aarey Colony. The crash also left three others injured, officials reported.

The accident occurred at 6.20 am near Gate 5 of Aarey Colony, where the bus, on its route from Vikhroli depot to Borivali East, collided head-on with the truck. The collision happened due to the slippery road conditions caused by early morning rains, according to a BEST spokesperson.

The deceased truck driver, identified as Keraji P Thakur, was a resident of Gujarat. Emergency services rescued him from the wreckage, but he was later declared dead at a hospital. Two others sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention. Police have begun an investigation into the accident's cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)