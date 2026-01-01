Fatal Collision in Mumbai: Bus and Truck Crash in Aarey Colony
A tragic collision between a BEST bus and a truck in Mumbai's Aarey Colony resulted in the death of the truck driver and injuries to three other individuals. The accident occurred due to slippery road conditions from morning rains. Authorities are investigating the incident.
In a tragic incident on Thursday morning, a collision between a BEST bus and a truck resulted in the death of the truck driver in Mumbai's Aarey Colony. The crash also left three others injured, officials reported.
The accident occurred at 6.20 am near Gate 5 of Aarey Colony, where the bus, on its route from Vikhroli depot to Borivali East, collided head-on with the truck. The collision happened due to the slippery road conditions caused by early morning rains, according to a BEST spokesperson.
The deceased truck driver, identified as Keraji P Thakur, was a resident of Gujarat. Emergency services rescued him from the wreckage, but he was later declared dead at a hospital. Two others sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention. Police have begun an investigation into the accident's cause.
