Left Menu

Banks Empowered to Boost National Pension System: A New Era for Retiree Security

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) now allows banks to establish pension funds to enhance competition and protect subscribers' interests in the National Pension System. By revising investment management fees and appointing new trustees, the reforms aim to create a robust pension ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:05 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:05 IST
Banks Empowered to Boost National Pension System: A New Era for Retiree Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has announced a significant policy shift, enabling Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs) to independently establish pension funds to manage the National Pension System (NPS). This move is aimed at increasing competition and securing subscriber interests.

This framework marks a departure from existing regulations, which have restricted bank participation in sponsoring pension funds. It introduces eligibility criteria emphasizing net worth and market stability in accordance with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) norms.

Furthermore, PFRDA has adjusted the Investment Management Fee structure, effective from April 1, 2026, to encompass differentiated rates for government and non-government sector subscribers, aligning pension funds with both national and international standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

Climate Shifts: India's Uneven Rainfall and Temperature Trends

 India
2
Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

Thackeray Cousins Unite for Mumbai Civic Poll Campaign

 India
3
KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

KPI Green Energy Secures Approval for Solar Project Connection

 India
4
Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

Aden Airport Shutdown Deepens Yemen's Internal Strife

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026