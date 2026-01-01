Revenge Act Nears Tragedy: Man Set Ablaze in Maharashtra
In Maharashtra's Nanded district, a man is critically injured after being set on fire by a molestation accused and his family. This shocking incident unfolded after the main accused secured bail. Police have swiftly acted by arresting the accused and registering a fresh case of attempted murder.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:06 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking act of revenge unfolded in Maharashtra's Nanded district as a man set on fire is fighting for his life. The attack, involving a molestation accused and his family, occurred after the main accused was released on bail.
The victim's wife had previously filed a complaint against Santosh Madhavrao Bendrikar, leading to his arrest. However, a quick return to the village post-bail led to the confrontation.
Bendrikar, with his father and brother, allegedly ambushed the victim's husband, doused him with petrol, and set him ablaze. Swift police action resulted in their arrest, and a fresh murder attempt charge has been filed.
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Crans-Montana: Fire at Swiss Ski Resort's Bar Leads to Multiple Fatalities
Firestorm Ignited: Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya's Controversial Remarks Under Scrutiny
Tragedy Strikes: Fire at Swiss Alps Resort Leaves Dozens Dead
A fire at a bar in the Swiss Alps has left people dead and injured during New Year's celebrations, local media report, reports AP.
Ukrainian Drone Sparks Fire at Russian Oil Refinery