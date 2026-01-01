Left Menu

Bharat Taxi: Revolutionizing Ride-Hailing with Cooperative Backing

Bharat Taxi, a cooperative-backed ride-hailing service, will officially launch in Delhi and other cities by January's end. Operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, it aims to empower drivers by offering zero-commission rides. Over 1.4 lakh drivers have joined, marking significant adoption since its soft launch.

Bharat Taxi, a new cooperative-backed ride-hailing service, is set for its official launch in Delhi and other cities by the end of January, according to a senior cooperation ministry official.

The digital platform, run by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, was initially introduced on a trial basis on December 2, 2024. During its soft launch, Bharat Taxi experienced impressive uptake, averaging 5,500 rides daily, with a significant number from airports and other locations, according to Pankaj Kumar Bansal, Additional Secretary in the Cooperation Ministry.

Promoted by eight leading cooperatives, Bharat Taxi seeks to reduce commercial drivers' reliance on private companies by offering a zero-commission model. The service includes features like mobile booking, transparent fares, and multi-modal transport integration, all while preserving the drivers' earnings.

