Left Menu

Titan Shines Bright: Jewellery and Retail Expansion Drive Impressive Growth

Leading jewellery and watchmaker Titan reported a 20 per cent growth in standalone revenue for the September quarter. The Tata group-managed firm expanded its retail network by adding 55 stores. The growth was driven by surging gold prices and significant investments in consumer promotions, despite high gold prices offsetting some buyer declines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:57 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:57 IST
Titan Shines Bright: Jewellery and Retail Expansion Drive Impressive Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Titan, a renowned name in jewellery and watchmaking, has reported a notable 20 per cent growth in standalone revenue for the September quarter of this year. This growth is attributed to the company's strategic expansion and effective marketing initiatives.

During the quarter, Titan bolstered its retail presence by adding 55 stores, bringing its total to 3,377 worldwide. Its jewellery division was a significant contributor, showing a 19 per cent growth within India, fueled by rising gold prices and extensive promotional activities.

However, high gold prices have dampened buyer counts slightly. Still, Titan's continuous investment in consumer promotions and successful expansion efforts have helped it maintain a growth trajectory. The company's watch and eyewear segments also reported growth, although the smart wearables category faced a decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Brews: Ex-FBI Chief Comey Faces Legal Battle Amid Political Tensions

Controversy Brews: Ex-FBI Chief Comey Faces Legal Battle Amid Political Tens...

 Global
2
Starmer and Owen Unite for Grassroots Football in Mumbai

Starmer and Owen Unite for Grassroots Football in Mumbai

 India
3
Rolls-Royce Eyes India as Key Market in Ambitious Expansion Plan

Rolls-Royce Eyes India as Key Market in Ambitious Expansion Plan

 India
4
Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

Bihar Polls: Allies Jostle Over Seat-Sharing Amid High-Stakes Election

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025