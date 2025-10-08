Titan Shines Bright: Jewellery and Retail Expansion Drive Impressive Growth

Titan, a renowned name in jewellery and watchmaking, has reported a notable 20 per cent growth in standalone revenue for the September quarter of this year. This growth is attributed to the company's strategic expansion and effective marketing initiatives.

During the quarter, Titan bolstered its retail presence by adding 55 stores, bringing its total to 3,377 worldwide. Its jewellery division was a significant contributor, showing a 19 per cent growth within India, fueled by rising gold prices and extensive promotional activities.

However, high gold prices have dampened buyer counts slightly. Still, Titan's continuous investment in consumer promotions and successful expansion efforts have helped it maintain a growth trajectory. The company's watch and eyewear segments also reported growth, although the smart wearables category faced a decline.

