Maruti Suzuki to Expand its Service Network by 500 Workshops
Maruti Suzuki India announced the addition of 500 new service workshops to its network for the current fiscal year. The auto major has established its 5,000th Arena Service touchpoint in Coimbatore. The company aims to continuously expand its service network across India, already covering 2,818 cities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 17:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Maruti Suzuki India revealed plans to expand its service network by adding 500 new workshops in the current fiscal year, reinforcing its commitment to customer service.
The company inaugurated its 5,000th Arena Service touchpoint in Coimbatore, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to extend service accessibility.
Maruti Suzuki's expansive service network now spans over 5,640 touchpoints across 2,818 cities, with the capacity to service over 30 million vehicles annually.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement