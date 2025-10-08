Maruti Suzuki to Expand its Service Network by 500 Workshops

Maruti Suzuki India revealed plans to expand its service network by adding 500 new workshops in the current fiscal year, reinforcing its commitment to customer service.

The company inaugurated its 5,000th Arena Service touchpoint in Coimbatore, marking a significant milestone in its efforts to extend service accessibility.

Maruti Suzuki's expansive service network now spans over 5,640 touchpoints across 2,818 cities, with the capacity to service over 30 million vehicles annually.

(With inputs from agencies.)