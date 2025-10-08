Left Menu

Air India Teams Up with STARLUX Airlines for Enhanced Connectivity

Air India has formed an interline partnership with STARLUX Airlines of Taiwan. This agreement allows Air India customers to access Taipei through Southeast Asian gateways like Hong Kong, Bangkok, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, and Kuala Lumpur. Air India holds numerous similar partnerships to streamline connectivity.

Updated: 08-10-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 18:44 IST
Air India has announced a new interline partnership with Taiwan's STARLUX Airlines, expanding its reach into Southeast Asia. The collaboration aims to facilitate seamless travel for passengers by enabling access to Taipei via several regional gateways including Hong Kong, Bangkok, and Singapore.

According to a statement released by the airline on Wednesday, the agreement allows Air India customers to book connecting flights with ease across different airlines using a single itinerary. This strategic move is part of Air India's broader plan to enhance its international connectivity.

Currently, Air India boasts 92 interline and 21 codeshare partnerships globally, solidifying its presence in the competitive aviation market by offering more comprehensive travel solutions to its clientele.

