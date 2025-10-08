Left Menu

India's Telecom Leap: NCA's Global MoU with GSMA Revolutionizes Digital Future

The National Communication Academy has partnered globally for the first time with the GSMA, marking a significant step forward in digital collaboration and telecom expertise. This landmark MoU will provide a platform for joint research and advancement in emerging technologies, setting India as a leading strategic player worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:30 IST
Atul Sinha, Director General of National Communication Academy-Technology (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark development for India's telecom industry, the National Communication Academy (NCA) has signed its first global Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the GSM Association (GSMA). This significant pact was inked at the India Mobile Congress, signaling a new chapter in digital transformation collaborations.

According to Atul Sinha, Director General of NCA-Technology, the MoU represents not just a partnership, but a strategic blueprint for the future that includes capacity building and exposure to emerging technologies like IoT, AI, and quantum communication. Sinha, along with Minister of Communication Jyotiraditya Scindia, underscored the importance of global collaboration in driving innovation and standard-setting.

The agreement aims to modernize training modules and introduce key topics such as AI, cybersecurity, and 5G governance. Sinha credited leadership vision for facilitating this international engagement, which is set to enhance policy-making, spectrum efficiency, and inclusive growth in India's digital landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

