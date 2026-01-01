Ukraine Bolsters Defense with German Patriot Systems

On Thursday, Ukraine's Defence Ministry confirmed the deployment of two additional Patriot air defence systems. These systems, received from Germany, are a part of an earlier announced military aid package intended to safeguard Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

The announcement, made via a Telegram post, marks a significant step in enhancing Ukraine's defensive capabilities amid ongoing security challenges.

Last August, Germany agreed to deliver these two Patriot systems to Ukraine following an arrangement with the United States that placed Berlin at the forefront of receiving the latest systems in return.

