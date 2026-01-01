Ukraine Bolsters Defense with German Patriot Systems
Ukraine's Defence Ministry announced the deployment of two new Patriot air defence systems from Germany. These systems are part of a previously announced military aid package aimed at protecting Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure. Germany agreed to provide the systems as part of a deal with the U.S.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-01-2026 15:09 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 15:09 IST
On Thursday, Ukraine's Defence Ministry confirmed the deployment of two additional Patriot air defence systems. These systems, received from Germany, are a part of an earlier announced military aid package intended to safeguard Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.
The announcement, made via a Telegram post, marks a significant step in enhancing Ukraine's defensive capabilities amid ongoing security challenges.
Last August, Germany agreed to deliver these two Patriot systems to Ukraine following an arrangement with the United States that placed Berlin at the forefront of receiving the latest systems in return.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- Defence
- Patriot
- air defence
- systems
- Germany
- military aid
- infrastructure
- security
- Telegram