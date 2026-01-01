Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Rings in New Year with Patriotic Fanfare and Political Implications

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended New Year's celebrations in Pyongyang with his daughter Ju Ae. The event, marked by fireworks and patriotic performances, highlighted North Korea's plans, with upcoming party congress expected in 2026 to outline goals. Kim also addressed troops in Ukraine, aligning them with national pride.

Updated: 01-01-2026 10:14 IST
Kim Jong Un Rings in New Year with Patriotic Fanfare and Political Implications
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, accompanied by his daughter Ju Ae, participated in New Year's celebrations set against a backdrop of fireworks and cultural performances in Pyongyang, according to state media KCNA on Thursday.

Ju Ae, considered a potential successor by some analysts, was seen alongside Kim as he addressed the nation's recent achievements and emphasized unity ahead of a pivotal party congress in 2026, which is expected to set the course for the country's future endeavors.

In addition, Kim extended New Year's greetings to North Korean troops engaged in the Ukraine conflict, highlighting their significance as national stalwarts, while also acknowledging greetings from other world leaders, including China's president.

