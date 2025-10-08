Rajasthan Eyes $350 Billion Economy by 2030, Unveils Investment Opportunities

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma announced on Wednesday that the state aims to become a USD 350 billion economy by the year 2030, thanks to a conducive investment environment.

Addressing a gathering at the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Meet', Sharma outlined the state's diverse opportunities in IT, pharmaceuticals, textiles, gems, jewellery, energy, petrochemicals, tourism, and mining. He asserted that Rajasthan's development trajectory is supported by policies attracting significant investments, with projects already underway amounting to Rs 7 lakh crore out of the Rs 35 lakh crore in MoUs signed during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit.

Sharma emphasized the significant role of Non-Resident Rajasthanis in the state's growth and urged them to participate actively in development initiatives. Prominent industrial contributions from Non-Residents, coupled with the upcoming petrochemical refinery project, highlight a strategic focus on leveraging global insights and collaborations for a developed Rajasthan by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)