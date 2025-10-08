Left Menu

Gold's Meteoric Rally: A Safe Haven Soars Amid Global Uncertainties

Gold prices have surged by 54% this year, driven by geopolitical and economic risks. As traditional safe-havens falter, investors flock to gold, pushing its price beyond $4,000 per ounce. Central bank purchases and investor shifts bolster gold, with projections of continued growth into 2026.

Updated: 08-10-2025 21:32 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a year marked by mounting geopolitical and economic risks, gold prices have skyrocketed, reaching a historic high of over $4,000 per ounce. Analysts attribute this 54% surge to global uncertainties that drive investors toward the safety of one of the world's oldest safe-haven assets.

Amid concerns over U.S. trade tariffs, dollar strength, and European growth, central bank purchases have remained robust, exceeding 1,000 metric tons annually since 2022. Despite anxieties about an overbought market, some experts believe the gold rally could continue, potentially extending into 2026.

The shift in safe-haven preferences marks a significant change as investors distance themselves from U.S. Treasuries, seeking stability with gold. Driven by central bank demand and increased inflows into gold-backed ETFs, this bullish trend sets the stage for further growth, with forecasts reaching up to $4,900 per ounce by December 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

