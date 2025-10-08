Left Menu

Jio's Bharat Phone Launches Safety Feature Amid Rapid Digital Evolution

Reliance Jio launches a new safety feature for the Bharat phone, enhancing security and connectivity. The feature includes location monitoring and remote device management. Jio also introduces the AI-ready JioPC promising affordable computing. As India's digital transformation progresses, Jio emphasizes its role in lowering data costs and advancing technology.

Sunil Dutt, President at Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Jio has unveiled a new safety feature for its Bharat phone model, aiming to bolster user security and provide peace of mind for families. According to Sunil Dutt, President at Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, the feature, referred to as the 'safety shield,' was launched to enhance the phone's utility in monitoring locations and managing unwanted communications by allowing users to whitelist specific numbers.

The new functionality allows users to track battery status and network availability remotely, and even trigger a buzz on the phone if it's misplaced. Dutt highlighted the broader digital transformation in India, noting that since Jio's debut with 4G technology, there has been a swift shift towards 5G, with an increasing desire among smartphone users to embrace this advancement.

Furthermore, Dutt emphasized the drastic reduction in data costs, remarking that data priced at 300 rupees per GB before Jio's intervention is now cheaper than a cup of tea. Looking towards the future, he predicted significant technological advancements over the next three years. Additionally, Anil Jayaraj, President of Digital Services at Jio, introduced the JioPC—a cost-effective, AI-ready computer that transforms any television into a powerful computing system using just a keyboard and mouse, alongside the newly announced 'AI Classroom' powered by JioPC.

(With inputs from agencies.)

