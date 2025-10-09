Air Traffic Turmoil: FAA Staff Shortages Cause Aviation Chaos Amid Government Shutdown

For the third consecutive day, the Federal Aviation Administration has delayed flights at key airports, including Reagan Washington National and Newark Liberty International, due to severe staffing shortages exacerbated by an ongoing government shutdown.

As the shutdown reached its eighth day, nearly 3,000 flights had been delayed by the afternoon, adding to thousands earlier in the week. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy has urged air traffic controllers to maintain their duties despite the crisis, as absences have surged, echoing previous shutdown experiences.

Officials, including Maryland Governor Wes Moore, are pressing for an end to the shutdown, highlighting the unpaid work of air traffic controllers and TSA officers. Legislative proposals are now seeking to secure pay for these workers to stave off further disruptions in U.S. aviation.

(With inputs from agencies.)