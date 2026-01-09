Left Menu

Challenges Facing New Airlines: Supply Chain Issues and Skilled Manpower Shortages

New airlines in India face delays in launching operations due to the ongoing supply-chain issues and the limited availability of aircraft. Former Boeing executive Dinesh Keskar highlighted these challenges, alongside a skilled manpower shortage in domestic manufacturing. Efforts are underway, but quick solutions remain elusive as orders are filled until 2032.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 09-01-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 21:01 IST
Challenges Facing New Airlines: Supply Chain Issues and Skilled Manpower Shortages
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New airlines in India are facing significant challenges due to continuing supply-chain issues, noted former Boeing executive Dinesh Keskar. Addressing students at IIM Nagpur, Keskar underscored the limited availability of aircraft as a principal barrier to launching new operations.

Although government approvals are in place, a skilled manpower shortage further complicates domestic aircraft manufacturing, impacting prospective timelines for new carriers like Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. Keskar indicated that current orders with global manufacturers, including Boeing, are booked until 2032.

While air travel demand rises in India, Keskar warned about increasing monopoly in the sector and shared insights on emerging aviation technologies, signaling that electric aircraft could change the industry landscape in the future.

TRENDING

1
Tottenham's Cristian Romero Faces Suspension After Heated Exchange

Tottenham's Cristian Romero Faces Suspension After Heated Exchange

 Global
2
Fake Digital Pass Incident Raises Railway Security Concerns

Fake Digital Pass Incident Raises Railway Security Concerns

 India
3
Trump's Early Release: Social Media Leak of Job Market Chart Sparks Controversy

Trump's Early Release: Social Media Leak of Job Market Chart Sparks Controve...

 Global
4
AI Blunder Annuls Dutch Marriage

AI Blunder Annuls Dutch Marriage

 Netherlands

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026