Challenges Facing New Airlines: Supply Chain Issues and Skilled Manpower Shortages

New airlines in India are facing significant challenges due to continuing supply-chain issues, noted former Boeing executive Dinesh Keskar. Addressing students at IIM Nagpur, Keskar underscored the limited availability of aircraft as a principal barrier to launching new operations.

Although government approvals are in place, a skilled manpower shortage further complicates domestic aircraft manufacturing, impacting prospective timelines for new carriers like Al Hind Air and FlyExpress. Keskar indicated that current orders with global manufacturers, including Boeing, are booked until 2032.

While air travel demand rises in India, Keskar warned about increasing monopoly in the sector and shared insights on emerging aviation technologies, signaling that electric aircraft could change the industry landscape in the future.