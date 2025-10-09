Mumbai Unveils 'Mumbai One': The Future of Seamless Public Transport

'Mumbai One', the innovative mobile application unifying various modes of public transport in Mumbai, has officially gone live. Unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this app promises to revolutionize the commuting experience by consolidating tickets across Metro, Monorail, buses, and local trains.

Developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the app saw over 500 downloads within hours of its release. By eliminating the need for multiple paper tickets, 'Mumbai One' steps in as India's first integrated common mobility app, although season or return tickets for suburban trains aren't available yet.

Emphasizing the vision of 'One Nation, One Mobility,' PM Modi highlighted efforts to enhance seamless travel. The app supports eleven public transport operators, offering cashless transactions and a robust journey planner. The MMRDA ensures no extra charges, positioning 'Mumbai One' as a game-changer in urban transport infrastructure.

