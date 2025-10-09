Left Menu

Mumbai Unveils 'Mumbai One': The Future of Seamless Public Transport

'Mumbai One', a unified mobile application for public transport in Mumbai, was launched and is now operational. It allows commuters to book a single digital ticket for Metro, Monorail, buses, and local trains, aiming to facilitate seamless travel across the city and surrounding regions.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
'Mumbai One', the innovative mobile application unifying various modes of public transport in Mumbai, has officially gone live. Unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this app promises to revolutionize the commuting experience by consolidating tickets across Metro, Monorail, buses, and local trains.

Developed by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority, the app saw over 500 downloads within hours of its release. By eliminating the need for multiple paper tickets, 'Mumbai One' steps in as India's first integrated common mobility app, although season or return tickets for suburban trains aren't available yet.

Emphasizing the vision of 'One Nation, One Mobility,' PM Modi highlighted efforts to enhance seamless travel. The app supports eleven public transport operators, offering cashless transactions and a robust journey planner. The MMRDA ensures no extra charges, positioning 'Mumbai One' as a game-changer in urban transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

