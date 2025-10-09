ADF Projects Drive Zambia’s Growth, Boosting Food Security and Education

Zambia’s ongoing transformation in agriculture, education, and industrial competitiveness stands as a powerful example of how concessional financing from the African Development Fund (ADF) is driving sustainable development across Africa. During a field visit on 7 October, delegates attending the 17th ADF replenishment meeting (ADF-17) in Lusaka witnessed firsthand the Fund’s life-changing impact at two landmark sites — the Nitrogen Chemicals of Zambia (NCZ) fertilizer blending plant in Kafue and the University of Zambia in the capital.

The ADF, the concessional financing window of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB), provides low-interest loans and grants to 37 African countries, nearly half of which are fragile or conflict-affected. Since its establishment in 1972, it has been a vital instrument for inclusive development, enabling investments in infrastructure, agriculture, education, and energy across the continent.

In Zambia, the Fund’s support is proving to be a cornerstone for peace, prosperity, and regional competitiveness — helping the nation transition from crisis recovery to sustainable growth.

Fertilizer Production and Food Security: A Leap Toward Self-Sufficiency

At the NCZ fertilizer blending plant, Agriculture Minister Reuben Mtolo Phiri commended the ADF for helping Zambia achieve one of its most significant agricultural milestones: transforming from drought vulnerability to food surplus.

“The African Development Bank Group is not just a financial partner; it’s an ally in our nation’s future,” said Phiri. “This achievement represents a significant leap forward in our capacity to meet the fertilizer needs of the Zambian farming community. Beyond serving our domestic needs, we are positioning to penetrate export markets between 2025 and 2030.”

The NCZ plant, financed through ADF’s concessional support, is enabling Zambia to reduce reliance on imported fertilizers. A $1.3 million investment from the Fund jumpstarted the procurement of essential raw materials and modernized the plant’s production capacity.

The outcome is tangible: fertilizer costs are expected to fall by 40%, lowering production expenses for smallholder farmers and making Zambia more competitive within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) fertilizer market.

Empowering Farmers and Building Resilience

Marie-Laure Akin-Olugbade, Senior Vice President of the AfDB, highlighted how the Zambia Emergency Food Production Facility — funded under the broader Africa Emergency Food Production Facility — has revolutionized farming systems and restored national food security.

“In the 2024/25 season, Zambia produced over 3.7 million metric tons of food, well above its national requirement of 2.5 million,” she said. “That’s not just food security — that’s food surplus.”

The program has already benefited nearly 5,900 farmers, over half of whom are women, by providing subsidized certified seeds and fertilizer through the Zambia Integrated Agriculture Management Information System (ZIAMIS). Another 9,000 farmers are expected to benefit from $35 million in financing this season alone.

The ADF initiative also supports agricultural extension services, providing motorbikes for field officers, ensuring farmers receive timely advice, and expanding digital access for input delivery. This effort strengthens Zambia’s shift toward a private sector–driven, climate-resilient agricultural model, reducing dependency on imports and global supply chains.

ADF’s Broader Vision: From Crisis Response to Long-Term Transformation

Akin-Olugbade emphasized that the ADF’s work in Zambia forms part of a continent-wide strategy to boost productivity and resilience under the Africa Emergency Food Production Facility, which supports 20 million farmers and targets the production of 37 million tons of food across Africa.

“While it was launched in response to a crisis, this facility is about more than emergency relief,” she explained. “It’s laying the foundation for a more resilient, self-reliant agricultural system that empowers African farmers and reduces vulnerability to global shocks.”

Investing in Education: Modernizing the University of Zambia

At the University of Zambia, ADF support has transformed higher education infrastructure through the Support to Science and Technology Education Project (SSTEP).

Professor Mundia Muya, the university’s Vice Chancellor, noted that before the project, many facilities were outdated and inadequate.

“The University of Zambia has benefited immensely from our collaboration with the ADF,” Muya said. “Lecture theatres and laboratories that were once in disrepair are now fully modernized, creating a conducive environment for research, innovation, and learning.”

The ADF-funded upgrades have modernized science laboratories, engineering workshops, and ICT facilities, directly benefiting thousands of students and faculty members.

Minister of Technology and Science Felix Chipota Mutati described the impact as both educational and social:

“When you are being lectured in a conducive environment, even your brain power becomes transformative,” he said. “When you do that, you create peace and harmony in society. It’s not just about investment — it’s about anchoring democracy and development through education.”

The project now supports access to tertiary and technical education for over 250,000 Zambian students, promoting skills development in critical sectors such as renewable energy, digital technology, and agribusiness.

ADF-17 Replenishment: Investing in Africa’s Future

The field visits were part of the ADF-17 Replenishment Meeting, which runs from 7–9 October 2025 in Lusaka, ahead of a final pledging session in December 2025 in London. The meeting brings together donors, government officials, and AfDB leadership to shape the Fund’s priorities for the 2026–2028 cycle.

The focus is on transforming concessional financing into catalytic capital that mobilizes private investment, fosters innovation, and enhances resilience in Africa’s poorest nations.

As Dr. Sidi Ould Tah, President of the African Development Bank Group, stated earlier in the week, the Fund’s vision is to treat every contribution “not as aid, but as an investment with measurable returns.”

A Catalyst for Peace and Prosperity

Zambia’s case underscores how the African Development Fund is not only driving economic transformation but also strengthening peace and social cohesion through inclusive development.

By investing in food production, education, and infrastructure, the ADF is anchoring stability and opportunity, demonstrating that development finance — when deployed strategically — can transform communities, empower citizens, and build resilience from the ground up.