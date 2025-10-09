Revolutionizing SME Commerce: HDFC Bank's 'My Business QR' Launch

In a significant move to bolster small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across India, HDFC Bank has launched 'My Business QR' in collaboration with Vyaparify. This innovative digital platform aims to provide Bharat's entrepreneurs with a comprehensive commerce identity.

'My Business QR' is designed to converge payments, identity, engagement, and commerce in one integrated solution. Customers can discover merchants, explore their offerings, use WhatsApp for inquiries, and save contact details, all through a single QR scan. This QR goes beyond simple payment solutions, becoming a holistic 'Vyapar QR'.

Vyaparify's AI-driven platform allows merchants to create digital storefronts instantly, boosting visibility on platforms like Google and WhatsApp. This effort is aimed at transforming India's 63 million SMEs, enhancing their digital presence and facilitating easier customer interactions, effectively redefining the SME commerce landscape in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)