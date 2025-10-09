Left Menu

Revolutionizing SME Commerce: HDFC Bank's 'My Business QR' Launch

HDFC Bank, alongside Vyaparify, has launched 'My Business QR' to empower SMEs in India. This digital tool integrates payments, identity, and communication into a single, smart QR code, enabling businesses to enhance visibility and engagement. It offers a seamless interface for discovery, customer interaction, and digital commerce growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 13:29 IST
In a significant move to bolster small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across India, HDFC Bank has launched 'My Business QR' in collaboration with Vyaparify. This innovative digital platform aims to provide Bharat's entrepreneurs with a comprehensive commerce identity.

'My Business QR' is designed to converge payments, identity, engagement, and commerce in one integrated solution. Customers can discover merchants, explore their offerings, use WhatsApp for inquiries, and save contact details, all through a single QR scan. This QR goes beyond simple payment solutions, becoming a holistic 'Vyapar QR'.

Vyaparify's AI-driven platform allows merchants to create digital storefronts instantly, boosting visibility on platforms like Google and WhatsApp. This effort is aimed at transforming India's 63 million SMEs, enhancing their digital presence and facilitating easier customer interactions, effectively redefining the SME commerce landscape in India.

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

