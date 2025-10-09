Left Menu

Tata Steel's 7% Surge: Production & Sales on the Rise

Tata Steel's crude steel production in India increased by 7% to 5.67 million tonnes in the second quarter, backed by post-maintenance operational normalization. Sales also saw a significant increase to 5.56 million tonnes. The company is bolstering its portfolio with new facilities and has a global presence with a turnover of USD 26 billion.

Tata Steel, a major player in the steel industry, announced a 7% growth in its Indian crude steel production, reaching 5.67 million tonnes in the second quarter. This boost is attributed to the normalization of operations following the relining of a blast furnace in Jamshedpur.

The company reported an 8% increase in production quarter-on-quarter and a 7% rise year-on-year. Sales also jumped to 5.56 million tonnes, showcasing robust domestic demand across market segments despite seasonal challenges.

Tata Steel is expanding its product portfolio through new facilities, like the continuous galvanizing line in Kalinganagar. As one of the most geographically diversified steel producers, Tata Steel maintained a consolidated turnover of USD 26 billion in the last financial year.

