AI Revolution: Razorpay CEO Unveils Future of Digital Payments
Razorpay CEO Harshil Mathur talks about AI-driven commerce reshaping digital payments, highlighting the Unified Lending Interface's potential for transparent, instant credit. He also discusses innovations in cross-border payments and fraud prevention, emphasizing AI-focused advancements like Agentic Payments in collaboration with OpenAI and NPCI to enhance digital transactions.
Harshil Mathur, CEO of fintech leader Razorpay, recently shared his insights on how AI-driven commerce is poised to transform the digital payments landscape. Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Mathur emphasized the revolutionary integration of AI into payment systems.
Mathur expressed high hopes for the Unified Lending Interface (ULI), introduced by NPCI last year, which promises real-time loan offers during purchases. He explained that ULI will enable instantaneous credit solutions, allowing lenders to competitively bid for users' credit needs, thus broadening access to embedded, transparent financing options.
The Razorpay chief also highlighted the untapped potential for innovation in cross-border transactions, citing integration successes with platforms like Airbnb. Furthermore, he outlined advancements in AI applications for fraud prevention and risk management, marking a significant collaboration with NPCI and OpenAI to develop Agentic Payments on ChatGPT for efficient digital commerce.
