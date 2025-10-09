Drop in German Travel to U.S. as Visa Issues Impact Sales

The German travel market is experiencing a notable decline in bookings to the United States, with winter trip sales forecasted to drop by 27% compared to last year, the German travel association DRV announced on Thursday.

This decrease follows a challenging summer season in 2025, where the U.S. experienced a 20% reduction in German tourist sales compared to the previous summer. This trend coincides with Germany's updated travel advisory emphasizing that a visa does not ensure entry into the U.S.

In contrast, destinations in Africa and Southeast Asia are witnessing a rise in demand, with projected booking increases of 25% and 16% respectively, as the region becomes more appealing to German travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)