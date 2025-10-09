Left Menu

High-Level Departure: Neelu Khatri Exits Akasa Air

Neelu Khatri, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President for international operations at Akasa Air, has resigned. An official statement is pending, and the reasons for her departure remain undisclosed. Recently, there have been other executive-level exits. Akasa Air currently operates 30 aircraft and serves 30 cities.

Neelu Khatri, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of international operations at Akasa Air, has resigned, marking a significant departure at the three-year-old airline. While the specific reasons for her resignation remain unknown, an official statement from the airline is awaited.

Khatri was a pivotal member of Akasa Air's founding team since its inception on August 7, 2022, serving on the airline's executive committee. Her exit adds to a series of upper management changes recently observed at the carrier.

The airline, which successfully raised funds in August through contributions from Premji Invest and Claypond Capital, currently boasts a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, servicing 24 domestic and six international destinations.

