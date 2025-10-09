High-Level Departure: Neelu Khatri Exits Akasa Air

Neelu Khatri, Co-Founder and Senior Vice President of international operations at Akasa Air, has resigned, marking a significant departure at the three-year-old airline. While the specific reasons for her resignation remain unknown, an official statement from the airline is awaited.

Khatri was a pivotal member of Akasa Air's founding team since its inception on August 7, 2022, serving on the airline's executive committee. Her exit adds to a series of upper management changes recently observed at the carrier.

The airline, which successfully raised funds in August through contributions from Premji Invest and Claypond Capital, currently boasts a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, servicing 24 domestic and six international destinations.

