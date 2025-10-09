Left Menu

High-Speed Drama: Porsche Crash Shakes Mumbai Highway

A Porsche, reportedly racing a BMW, crashed into a road divider on Mumbai's Western Express Highway, injuring its driver, Nuwo Sonse, and a passenger. The incident happened near Jogeshwari. Police are investigating whether the crash was due to racing or other causes. A case has been registered against the driver.

Updated: 09-10-2025 16:07 IST
A high-speed accident occurred early Thursday on Mumbai's Western Express Highway, when a Porsche crashed into a road divider, reportedly while racing a BMW. Both occupants of the Porsche were injured.

The incident unfolded around 2 am near Jogeshwari, according to local police. The driver, Nuwo Sonse, aged 22, and his companion were en route to Bandra, when the Porsche lost control beneath Mogra Metro station.

Despite airbags deploying, Sonse sustained leg injuries, while his friend suffered minor injuries. The police, investigating whether racing or another factor caused the crash, have charged Sonse under multiple legal provisions.

