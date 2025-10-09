High-Speed Drama: Porsche Crash Shakes Mumbai Highway

A high-speed accident occurred early Thursday on Mumbai's Western Express Highway, when a Porsche crashed into a road divider, reportedly while racing a BMW. Both occupants of the Porsche were injured.

The incident unfolded around 2 am near Jogeshwari, according to local police. The driver, Nuwo Sonse, aged 22, and his companion were en route to Bandra, when the Porsche lost control beneath Mogra Metro station.

Despite airbags deploying, Sonse sustained leg injuries, while his friend suffered minor injuries. The police, investigating whether racing or another factor caused the crash, have charged Sonse under multiple legal provisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)