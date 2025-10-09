FTSE 100 Stumbles as HSBC's Decline Rattles Banking Sector

The FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, reversing gains from the previous session's record high. This downturn was driven by a sharp 5.8% drop in HSBC shares, which also pulled the broader banking sector down by 3.3%.

HSBC plans to purchase minority interests in Hong Kong's Hang Seng Bank, impacting its valuation. Lloyds Banking Group and Close Brothers also reported declines, while a continued slowdown in Britain's housing market further pressured homebuilders.

Elsewhere, mining stocks rose as copper prices climbed, with Anglo American among the top performers. The FTSE 100's recent highs were primarily due to strong performances in resource-linked stocks and a revived interest in pharmaceutical shares.

