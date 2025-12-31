Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

The Delhi Police have unraveled a large-scale counterfeit goods production ring operating within the Delhi-NCR region. According to officials, the network was involved in the manufacture and distribution of fake household and food products using labels of well-known brands.

Law enforcement arrested four individuals – Nitin Kumar, Rajat Singhal, Surender Gujjar, and Mujahid – believed to be central figures within this illicit operation. These suspects were apprehended as they handled consignments of counterfeit items in Uttam Nagar, west Delhi.

During a raid conducted near a metro pillar in Uttam Nagar, the police seized substantial quantities of counterfeit items, including fake ghee, digestive powders, mosquito repellents, and iodised salt. These discoveries underline serious public health concerns and economic losses inflicted on legitimate companies.