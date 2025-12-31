Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, views artificial intelligence as a catalyst rather than a threat, projecting a future where AI elevates factory work into high-prestige 'gold-collar' professions.

In his New Year's message, Mahindra challenges the conventional fear of AI-induced disruption, asserting that it enhances practical skills and transforms them into premium assets.

Addressing Mahindra Group employees, he emphasized AI's role in reshaping industries and heralded a renaissance of skilled labor, equipping them to thrive amid evolving technological landscapes and geopolitical shifts.