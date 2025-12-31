Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige
Anand Mahindra argues that artificial intelligence is not a threat, but a catalyst for transforming vocational skill into premium assets. Instead of fearing disruption, Mahindra envisions AI elevating factory work into long-term relevance, fostering 'gold-collar' professions, and reshaping industries for a new era of skilled labor.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:29 IST
- Country:
- India
Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, views artificial intelligence as a catalyst rather than a threat, projecting a future where AI elevates factory work into high-prestige 'gold-collar' professions.
In his New Year's message, Mahindra challenges the conventional fear of AI-induced disruption, asserting that it enhances practical skills and transforms them into premium assets.
Addressing Mahindra Group employees, he emphasized AI's role in reshaping industries and heralded a renaissance of skilled labor, equipping them to thrive amid evolving technological landscapes and geopolitical shifts.
ALSO READ
Governor Gehlot's New Year Message: Unity and Prosperity for 2026
UN chief urges world leaders to ‘get priorities straight’ as New Year message calls for peace over war
UN Chief Issues Historic New Year Message in Hindi: A Call for Global Priorities in 2026
Punjab's Bold Move: Expanding Opportunities for Youth Employment and Skill Development