Left Menu

Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

Anand Mahindra argues that artificial intelligence is not a threat, but a catalyst for transforming vocational skill into premium assets. Instead of fearing disruption, Mahindra envisions AI elevating factory work into long-term relevance, fostering 'gold-collar' professions, and reshaping industries for a new era of skilled labor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 17:29 IST
Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra Group, views artificial intelligence as a catalyst rather than a threat, projecting a future where AI elevates factory work into high-prestige 'gold-collar' professions.

In his New Year's message, Mahindra challenges the conventional fear of AI-induced disruption, asserting that it enhances practical skills and transforms them into premium assets.

Addressing Mahindra Group employees, he emphasized AI's role in reshaping industries and heralded a renaissance of skilled labor, equipping them to thrive amid evolving technological landscapes and geopolitical shifts.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over Alleged 'Mini Bangladesh' in Karnataka

Controversy Erupts Over Alleged 'Mini Bangladesh' in Karnataka

 India
2
Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

Delhi Police Unveil Major Counterfeit Goods Operation in NCR

 India
3
King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

King Kazu: The Timeless Legend Continues

 Japan
4
Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

Anand Mahindra Sees AI as Pathway to 'Gold-Collar' Prestige

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025