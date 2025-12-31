Mohan Bhagwat Advocates for Social Harmony and Family Values

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the need for diminishing caste, wealth, and language barriers, stating that the country's spirit belongs to everyone. Speaking at a Hindu Sammelan in Sonpairi village, Raipur district, he reinforced the concept of social harmony as the true foundation for national unity.

Bhagwat advocated for revitalizing family connections, suggesting that families should dedicate at least one day weekly to collectively eat, engage in prayers, and hold meaningful conversations, termed as 'mangal samvad.' This family interaction, he suggested, is pivotal in countering loneliness and preventing negative influences.

In his address, Bhagwat urged citizens to commit to environmental responsibility, promoting rainwater harvesting and reducing plastic use. Advocating the use of the mother tongue and supporting locally made products, he called for adherence to Constitutional values and civic responsibility, emphasizing unity and societal contribution.