Gujarat Government Forms 13 Consultative Committees for Policy Implementation

The Gujarat government has taken a significant step towards effective policy implementation by forming 13 consultative committees under the guidance of Cabinet ministers and ministers of state with independent charge. These committees aim to facilitate discussions on crucial policy matters within respective departments.

An official release stated that the panels include all MLAs and Members of Parliament (MPs) from the state, ensuring comprehensive representation. The committees are categorized by areas of governance, such as Finance, Agriculture, Energy, and more, each headed by respective ministers.

Meetings are scheduled quarterly or at the discretion of the chairperson, focusing strictly on policy matters. These panels are not designed to address personal grievances or ongoing judicial matters, as clarified by the official statement.

