Tata Trusts: Leadership and Legacy Amidst Internal Strife

Thomas Mathew, biographer of late Ratan Tata, emphasizes the importance of having a Tata family member lead the Tata Trusts, reflecting on current internal disputes. Despite infighting, Mathew believes it poses no threat to the conglomerate. Recent meetings with government officials highlight the significance of the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 16:59 IST
Thomas Mathew, author of the late Ratan Tata's biography, stressed the importance of having a Tata family member lead Tata Trusts. This statement comes in the light of recent internal conflicts within the Trusts, nearly a year after Ratan Tata's passing.

Mathew downplayed the current disputes, describing them as 'side shows' during transitional phases. He expressed confidence in the stability of the Tata conglomerate, asserting that these minor differences won't affect its strength.

As the matter drew government attention, Tata Trusts officials met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Despite this escalation, Mathew remains optimistic that the issues will be resolved without significant impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

