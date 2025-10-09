Samsung India's Festive Surge: Navigating Through GST Reforms
Samsung India experienced significant growth in appliance sales during Navratri, driven by GST reforms and promotional offers. Premium TV sales doubled while AC sales rose sharply. The reduction in GST tax rates on consumer electronics fueled purchase delays, leading to a strong demand surge in the festive season.
New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:04 IST
Samsung India reported remarkable growth in its appliances sector during the Navratri festive period, thanks to favorable GST reforms and enticing promotional offers.
The company's premium television segment witnessed a two-fold increase compared to last year's figures for the same period, as noted in a recent statement by the leading electronics manufacturer.
Room air conditioner sales soared, benefiting from GST reductions that led to price decreases for TVs, ACs, and dishwashers, stimulating consumer spending.
