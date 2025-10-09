Samsung India's Festive Surge: Navigating Through GST Reforms

Samsung India reported remarkable growth in its appliances sector during the Navratri festive period, thanks to favorable GST reforms and enticing promotional offers.

The company's premium television segment witnessed a two-fold increase compared to last year's figures for the same period, as noted in a recent statement by the leading electronics manufacturer.

Room air conditioner sales soared, benefiting from GST reductions that led to price decreases for TVs, ACs, and dishwashers, stimulating consumer spending.

