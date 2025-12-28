Russia's Soyuz-2.1b: Unveiling a New Era of Space Exploration

Russia has made significant strides in space exploration by successfully launching the Soyuz-2.1b from the Vostochny spaceport. The mission, broadcasted live on Rossiya-24 TV, involved deploying 52 satellites into orbit.

The satellite payload features two Aist-2T spacecraft tasked with delivering stereoscopic images of Earth's surface. These satellites will be essential for creating digital terrain models and monitoring natural emergencies such as fires, floods, and volcanic eruptions. Additionally, the mission includes 50 smaller satellites developed by Russian universities and under the Universat programme.

This initiative aims to improve data precision and offer comprehensive information about the monitored areas, with a specific focus on climate change and space weather. The Aist-2T series is expected to operate for a minimum of five years, marking a new chapter in Russia's space capabilities.

