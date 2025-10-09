Travel Turbulence: Government Shutdown Grounds U.S. Tourism

The ongoing federal government shutdown is casting a shadow over the U.S. travel industry, with the effects worsening as Congress remains deadlocked. Travelers are increasingly canceling trips and steering clear of airports, awaiting a resolution from lawmakers, which could take weeks.

This prolonged impasse keeps essential workers, such as air traffic controllers and security screeners, unpaid and understaffed. The situation is dire as reports of increased worker absenteeism continue to emerge, leading to understaffed facilities and longer wait times.

The crisis is unfolding during peak business travel season, exacerbating the industry's struggles. Data indicates the U.S. is the only travel market set for a spending decline by foreign tourists, emphasizing the urgency for a prompt resolution to avert further economic setbacks.

