Celebrate Diwali with Smart Shopping: Unlock Savings Using Bajaj Finserv's Maha Bachat Calculator

Bajaj Finserv offers an unparalleled shopping experience this Diwali with the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator, combining EMI benefits, brand discounts, and dealer offers. Shoppers can enjoy zero down payments, quick loan approvals, and flexible repayment options across numerous products, making festive purchases smarter and easier.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:32 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:32 IST
Save More This Diwali with Bajaj Finserv's Maha Bachat Calculator. Image Credit: ANI
As the Diwali festivities approach, countless households are gearing up for celebrations, presenting the perfect opportunity to upgrade electronics or surprise loved ones with gifts. Bajaj Finserv is stepping up to make shopping easier with its Maha Bachat Savings Calculator. This innovative tool empowers customers to maximize their savings by merging brand discounts, dealer offers, and EMI benefits into one convenient dashboard.

Purchasing your favorite items this festive season is straightforward. Begin by exploring the plethora of offers on Bajaj Mall or heading to a partner store nearby. Utilize the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator to obtain immediate insight into potential savings. Next, apply for a Bajaj Finserv Easy EMI Loan either online or at the store, enabling you to spread costs with pocket-friendly EMIs and take advantage of zero down payment options on select products.

Bajaj Finserv caters to every shopper by offering enticing deals across top categories, from smartphones and refrigerators to air conditioners and laptops. With numerous brands on the table, including Samsung, iPhone, and Whirlpool, investing in high-end gadgets and home appliances becomes hassle-free. Bajaj Finserv ensures a seamless shopping experience, with quick loan approvals and a network of over 1.5 lakh partner stores across 4,000 cities, enabling customers to shop confidently and enjoy festive discounts.

