Securing Delhi's Signature: Armed Guards to Protect Landmark Bridge

The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to deploy armed security personnel to guard the Signature Bridge in northeast Delhi in response to a series of thefts and infrastructure damages at the site, officials disclosed on Thursday.

A senior PWD official revealed that an armed guard will primarily patrol the area at night, when theft incidents tend to spike. The decision follows several attacks on existing guards who were threatened with knives by thieves. To enhance security, the presence of a gun-bearing guard is expected to deter potential criminals.

Constructed by the tourism department at an expenditure of over Rs 1,500 crore, Delhi's first asymmetrical bridge opened to the public in 2018. Recently, it has been in the headlines for unfortunate suicide cases. Maintenance, now managed by the PWD, involves a Rs 1.5 crore annual tender to fund the deployment of guards. Positioned strategically, the bridge connects crucial areas and thoroughfares, forming an important part of Delhi's transport infrastructure.