Bollywood Controversy: Kunal Khemu Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Film Project Fraud

A complaint has been filed against Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu and his father for cheating and criminal breach of trust regarding a film project. The court has sought a response from the police. Allegations include the actors' failure to fulfill their promise after accepting payment and exerting undue influence on the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Andheri has called for a police response following a complaint accusing Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu and his father, Ravi Khemu, of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Judicial First Class Magistrate Sujitkumar C Tayde cited section 175(3) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, emphasizing the necessity of considering the police input in the inquiry process.

Film producer Ravi Durgaprasad Agarwal alleges Kunal Khemu agreed to star in his film "Overtake" and accepted Rs 21,00,000 as professional fees, but later reneged on the commitment, demanded extra funds, and caused substantial business losses.

