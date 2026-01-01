Bollywood Controversy: Kunal Khemu Faces Legal Battle Over Alleged Film Project Fraud

A court in Andheri has called for a police response following a complaint accusing Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu and his father, Ravi Khemu, of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Judicial First Class Magistrate Sujitkumar C Tayde cited section 175(3) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, emphasizing the necessity of considering the police input in the inquiry process.

Film producer Ravi Durgaprasad Agarwal alleges Kunal Khemu agreed to star in his film "Overtake" and accepted Rs 21,00,000 as professional fees, but later reneged on the commitment, demanded extra funds, and caused substantial business losses.