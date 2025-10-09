Left Menu

Springer Nature's India Research Tour 2025 Reaches Greater Noida

Springer Nature's India Research Tour 2025, in collaboration with India's Ministry of Education and ICSSR, visits Greater Noida to advance Open Access, Open Science, and research integrity across the nation. The initiative covers 29 institutions in 15 cities and aims to foster collaboration and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 09-10-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 17:41 IST
Springer Nature's India Research Tour 2025 Reaches Greater Noida
Springer Nature's India Research Tour 2025 visits institutions in Greater Noida, aims to strengthen research and innovation in Uttar Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Springer Nature's ambitious India Research Tour 2025 has made a significant stop in Greater Noida, underscoring its commitment to boosting research standards across India. The initiative, backed by the Ministry of Education and ICSSR, seeks to promote Open Access and Open Science principles.

Through partnerships with key academic institutions like Bennett University, Sharda University, and Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, the tour aims to foster dialogue among researchers, policymakers, and the academic community. The tour, which spans 29 institutions in 15 cities, aspires to kindle research integrity and inclusivity while supporting e-book adoption.

On this occasion, Venkatesh Sarvasiddhi of Springer Nature emphasized the synergistic role of Greater Noida in harmonizing education, research, and industry, crucial for India's 2047 development goal. As the tour progresses to Lucknow, it aims to solidify Greater Noida's role in enhancing national research capabilities and technological self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

