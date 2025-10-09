Telangana Alcobev Industry Faces Existential Crisis Amidst Unpaid Dues

Three leading alcoholic beverage industry associations in Telangana—CIABC, BAI, and ISWAI—are calling on the state government to clear unpaid dues amounting to Rs 3,151 crore. These associations have urged the government to utilize funds from the upcoming retail licence auctions to settle financial obligations with suppliers.

The associations described the situation as an 'existential crisis' for the alcobev industry. Mounting delayed payments, some over a year old, from the Telangana State Beverages Corporation Ltd have put numerous companies at risk of operational and financial difficulties.

Despite contributing significantly to the state's revenue, the industry faces sustainability challenges. The associations have recommended reducing the advance excise duty to help improve working capital and have engaged with government officials to expedite the payment process.

