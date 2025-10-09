Left Menu

Akasa Air Faces System Outage, Disrupts Check-In and Booking

Akasa Air experienced issues with its check-in and booking systems due to an outage at its service provider's facility. Passengers are advised to use the Mobile App or check in early at the airport. The airline operates 30 planes, connecting 30 destinations globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:27 IST
Akasa Air Faces System Outage, Disrupts Check-In and Booking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Akasa Air faced significant disruptions on Thursday as its check-in and booking systems went down due to an outage at their service provider's facility.

In a statement on their website, the airline advised passengers with immediate travel plans to use the Mobile App for check-in or arrive at the airport early to avoid inconvenience. This outage temporarily affected some online services, including booking and manage booking options.

Akasa Air manages approximately 1,000 flights weekly and operates a fleet of 30 aircraft, serving 24 domestic and 6 international destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russia Lacks Legal Path for UGC Buyout Proposal

Russia Lacks Legal Path for UGC Buyout Proposal

 Russia
2
Archery Showdown: Mighty Marathas Secure Semis, Yodhas Upset Royals

Archery Showdown: Mighty Marathas Secure Semis, Yodhas Upset Royals

 India
3
South Africa's De Klerk Dashes India's World Cup Hopes

South Africa's De Klerk Dashes India's World Cup Hopes

 Global
4
India lose to South Africa by three wickets in Women's World Cup match in Visakhapatnam.

India lose to South Africa by three wickets in Women's World Cup match in Vi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025