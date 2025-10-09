Akasa Air Faces System Outage, Disrupts Check-In and Booking
Akasa Air experienced issues with its check-in and booking systems due to an outage at its service provider's facility. Passengers are advised to use the Mobile App or check in early at the airport. The airline operates 30 planes, connecting 30 destinations globally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 18:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Akasa Air faced significant disruptions on Thursday as its check-in and booking systems went down due to an outage at their service provider's facility.
In a statement on their website, the airline advised passengers with immediate travel plans to use the Mobile App for check-in or arrive at the airport early to avoid inconvenience. This outage temporarily affected some online services, including booking and manage booking options.
Akasa Air manages approximately 1,000 flights weekly and operates a fleet of 30 aircraft, serving 24 domestic and 6 international destinations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement