Akasa Air Faces System Outage, Disrupts Check-In and Booking

Akasa Air faced significant disruptions on Thursday as its check-in and booking systems went down due to an outage at their service provider's facility.

In a statement on their website, the airline advised passengers with immediate travel plans to use the Mobile App for check-in or arrive at the airport early to avoid inconvenience. This outage temporarily affected some online services, including booking and manage booking options.

Akasa Air manages approximately 1,000 flights weekly and operates a fleet of 30 aircraft, serving 24 domestic and 6 international destinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)