Chhattisgarh Revamps Industrial Policy for Competitive Edge

The Chhattisgarh cabinet has voted in favor of transformative changes to the state's Industrial Development Policy 2024-30. The revisions aim to position Chhattisgarh as a leader in transparency and investment appeal, according to officials.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led the cabinet meeting at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan, where it was also decided to implement a new Police Commissionerate system in Raipur's metropolitan area starting January 23.

The updated policy targets robust industrial and service-sector growth as well as job creation, focusing on sustainable and high-quality employment for local residents. Comprehensive amendments now include benefits for enterprises in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and IT that hire over 50 local employees, along with new incentives for tourism and healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, well-ranked educational institutions opening campuses in the state will receive special benefits.