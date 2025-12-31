Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Revamps Industrial Policy for Competitive Edge

The Chhattisgarh cabinet approved amendments to its Industrial Development Policy to enhance competitiveness and attract investments. Key changes include policymaking in industrial sectors, employment incentives, infrastructure development in tourism and healthcare, and introducing the Police Commissionerate system in Raipur. Incentives for local enterprises and tax rebates are also planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 31-12-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 20:59 IST
Chhattisgarh Revamps Industrial Policy for Competitive Edge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh cabinet has voted in favor of transformative changes to the state's Industrial Development Policy 2024-30. The revisions aim to position Chhattisgarh as a leader in transparency and investment appeal, according to officials.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai led the cabinet meeting at Mantralaya Mahanadi Bhawan, where it was also decided to implement a new Police Commissionerate system in Raipur's metropolitan area starting January 23.

The updated policy targets robust industrial and service-sector growth as well as job creation, focusing on sustainable and high-quality employment for local residents. Comprehensive amendments now include benefits for enterprises in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and IT that hire over 50 local employees, along with new incentives for tourism and healthcare infrastructure. Additionally, well-ranked educational institutions opening campuses in the state will receive special benefits.

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India's Military History

Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India's Military History

 India
2
Daring Jailbreak: Trio Escapes Hazaribag Central Jail

Daring Jailbreak: Trio Escapes Hazaribag Central Jail

 India
3
TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

 India
4
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025