Justice for the Fallen: Neerja Modi School's Accountability Crisis

The father of the nine-year-old girl, who allegedly committed suicide at Neerja Modi School, voiced satisfaction with the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) decision to cancel the school's affiliation. He urged for abetment of suicide charges against the principal and teachers deemed responsible for the tragic events.

The CBSE cancelled the school's affiliation due to 'gross violation' of student safety norms. The girl, a class 4 student, allegedly jumped from the school's fourth floor. Vijay Meena, her father, blamed the class teacher, subject teacher, and principal for provoking his daughter and ignoring her safety concerns.

The incident has highlighted systemic failures in ensuring student safety. Meena criticized the state government's inaction and called for stringent laws and compliance reviews. Meanwhile, CBSE advocated for shifting affected students to safer institutions, while a CBSE inquiry revealed relentless bullying as a factor in the girl's distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)