Left Menu

Justice for the Fallen: Neerja Modi School's Accountability Crisis

Following the tragic death of a nine-year-old student by alleged suicide, CBSE revoked Neerja Modi School's affiliation. The school is accused of gross safety violations, failing to protect the child from bullying. There's demand for justice as calls for stricter safety measures and penalizing school authorities grow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-12-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 21:02 IST
Justice for the Fallen: Neerja Modi School's Accountability Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The father of the nine-year-old girl, who allegedly committed suicide at Neerja Modi School, voiced satisfaction with the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) decision to cancel the school's affiliation. He urged for abetment of suicide charges against the principal and teachers deemed responsible for the tragic events.

The CBSE cancelled the school's affiliation due to 'gross violation' of student safety norms. The girl, a class 4 student, allegedly jumped from the school's fourth floor. Vijay Meena, her father, blamed the class teacher, subject teacher, and principal for provoking his daughter and ignoring her safety concerns.

The incident has highlighted systemic failures in ensuring student safety. Meena criticized the state government's inaction and called for stringent laws and compliance reviews. Meanwhile, CBSE advocated for shifting affected students to safer institutions, while a CBSE inquiry revealed relentless bullying as a factor in the girl's distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India's Military History

Operation Sindoor: A Defining Moment in India's Military History

 India
2
Daring Jailbreak: Trio Escapes Hazaribag Central Jail

Daring Jailbreak: Trio Escapes Hazaribag Central Jail

 India
3
TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

TMC's Fierce Fight Against Voter List Discrepancies in West Bengal

 India
4
Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

Sagarmala Finance's Strategic Leap into Maritime Lending

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025