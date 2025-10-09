Dip in Private Equity: Indian Real Estate Faces 32% Decline
Private equity investment in the Indian real estate sector decreased by 32% to USD 1.5 billion from July to September, according to Savills India. Despite this dip, the sector remains attractive with total PE inflows reaching USD 3.9 billion for the January-September period of this year.
Private equity investment in India's real estate sector has experienced a notable decline, dropping 32% to USD 1.5 billion for the July-September period, according to data from Savills India.
The decline, from USD 2.2 billion in the same period last year, highlights shifting trends in investment flows, although realistic growth remains.
Despite a moderated pace since its peak in 2020, investments have shown resilience, with 2025 inflows remaining stable, underscoring India's long-term investment appeal.
