Left Menu

Dip in Private Equity: Indian Real Estate Faces 32% Decline

Private equity investment in the Indian real estate sector decreased by 32% to USD 1.5 billion from July to September, according to Savills India. Despite this dip, the sector remains attractive with total PE inflows reaching USD 3.9 billion for the January-September period of this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:18 IST
Dip in Private Equity: Indian Real Estate Faces 32% Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Private equity investment in India's real estate sector has experienced a notable decline, dropping 32% to USD 1.5 billion for the July-September period, according to data from Savills India.

The decline, from USD 2.2 billion in the same period last year, highlights shifting trends in investment flows, although realistic growth remains.

Despite a moderated pace since its peak in 2020, investments have shown resilience, with 2025 inflows remaining stable, underscoring India's long-term investment appeal.

TRENDING

1
Russia Lacks Legal Path for UGC Buyout Proposal

Russia Lacks Legal Path for UGC Buyout Proposal

 Russia
2
Archery Showdown: Mighty Marathas Secure Semis, Yodhas Upset Royals

Archery Showdown: Mighty Marathas Secure Semis, Yodhas Upset Royals

 India
3
South Africa's De Klerk Dashes India's World Cup Hopes

South Africa's De Klerk Dashes India's World Cup Hopes

 Global
4
India lose to South Africa by three wickets in Women's World Cup match in Visakhapatnam.

India lose to South Africa by three wickets in Women's World Cup match in Vi...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025