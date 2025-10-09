Left Menu

TCS Job Cuts Stir Controversy Amid Massive Workforce Reduction

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) significantly reduced its workforce by nearly 20,000 employees in a quarter, exceeding planned layoffs due to shifting business conditions. The decrease has sparked criticism, with IT workers' union NITES accusing TCS of downplaying the scale. The company emphasizes its strategy towards becoming a future-ready organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:42 IST
TCS Job Cuts Stir Controversy Amid Massive Workforce Reduction
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a reduction in employee headcount by 19,755, a figure 66% higher than initially planned, drawing criticism from workers' unions. The move is part of a strategic realignment in response to changing business dynamics.

During an investor call, Sudeep Kunnumal, TCS' Chief Human Resources Officer, clarified that these layoffs result from both voluntary and involuntary attrition. He disclosed that approximately 6,000 staff were released involuntarily, highlighting that the company's workforce realignment is ongoing.

Critics, including the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), accuse TCS of understating the scale of the layoffs, suggesting that over 8,000 employees were let go without being voluntary. While TCS stresses that the layoffs are part of its growth strategy, NITES alleges corporate irresponsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

European Fighter Jet Project Faces Delays Amid French Political Crisis

 Germany
2
Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

Algeria Advances to 2024 World Cup: A Triumph in Qualification

 Global
3
Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

Heartbreaking Wait: Newborns Stranded Amidst Ceasefire Confusion

 Switzerland
4
Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur

Panchayat Member Found Safe After Mysterious Abduction in Jajpur

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global South users harness digital platforms for aspiration and collective safety

Welfare-oriented economies outperform market-driven peers in OECD green growth race

MedLog protocol to bring transparency and oversight to AI in healthcare

AI governance gaps threaten trust and fairness in academic institutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025