TCS Job Cuts Stir Controversy Amid Massive Workforce Reduction

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a reduction in employee headcount by 19,755, a figure 66% higher than initially planned, drawing criticism from workers' unions. The move is part of a strategic realignment in response to changing business dynamics.

During an investor call, Sudeep Kunnumal, TCS' Chief Human Resources Officer, clarified that these layoffs result from both voluntary and involuntary attrition. He disclosed that approximately 6,000 staff were released involuntarily, highlighting that the company's workforce realignment is ongoing.

Critics, including the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), accuse TCS of understating the scale of the layoffs, suggesting that over 8,000 employees were let go without being voluntary. While TCS stresses that the layoffs are part of its growth strategy, NITES alleges corporate irresponsibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)