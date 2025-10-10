Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Trailer Unleashes a Cinematic Storm!

The cinematic buzz reaches a crescendo as the trailer for 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat', featuring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, hits the internet with fervor. This much-anticipated glimpse from the film promises a dose of sizzling chemistry, engulfing drama, and evocative music that pledges a visual treat this Diwali.

Director Milap Milan Zaveri discusses his vision, highlighting the trailer's portrayal of love, hate, and pain between the lead characters. According to him, 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' is poised to sweep audiences off their feet with its intense romantic narrative, accompanied by music that is already resonating with fans.

Slated for a grand theatrical debut on October 21, 2025, the film produced by Dinesh Jain and Anshul Garg, with Raghav Sharma as co-producer, becomes one of the most anticipated Diwali releases. As the trailer garners overwhelming feedback from fans and cinephiles alike, expectations are sky-high for this cinematic offering.

(With inputs from agencies.)