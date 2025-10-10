Left Menu

UPI Transforms Tourist Experience: Boosts Indian Visits to France

The integration of India's UPI in France has boosted digital transaction convenience for visitors and led to a 40% increase in Indian tourists. Christophe Mariette of Lyra Network highlighted the impact at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, noting its security and familiarity as key factors.

Christophe Mariette, Chairman of Lyra Network (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In an exclusive interview at the Global Fintech Fest 2025, Christophe Mariette, Chairman of Lyra Network, revealed that the deployment of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in France has spurred a substantial boost in Indian tourism. Especially at iconic locations like the Eiffel Tower, UPI has contributed to a 40% surge in Indian visitors, enhancing their travel security and convenience.

Mariette emphasized that the familiarity and security of using UPI make Indian tourists feel more secure during their travels. 'The ability to see expenses in rupees and have exact deductions from their accounts adds to their comfort abroad,' he mentioned, noting the integration's success since its launch over a year ago at the Eiffel Tower.

Discussing Lyra Network's operations in India, Mariette highlighted the company's longstanding presence and recent advancements, including a payment aggregator agreement from the Reserve Bank of India. Additionally, UPI's acceptance is expanding with plans to launch at Bicester Village's French outlet La Vallee Village, enhancing the synergy between India's fintech innovations and international shopping havens.

