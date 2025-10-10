New Port Fees Spark U.S.-China Maritime Tensions

On October 14, vessels associated with the United States, either through ownership, operation, or construction, will face new port fees, China's transport ministry announced on Friday. These additional charges are a retaliatory gesture against forthcoming U.S. port fees.

Simultaneously, U.S. authorities will impose fees on Chinese-built or owned ships during their initial docking in American ports. This move is part of a larger U.S. strategy to rejuvenate domestic shipbuilding and mitigate China's maritime and commercial dominance.

The reciprocal fee policies reflect escalating efforts by both nations to protect their own shipping industries while curbing the other's naval influence, adding another layer of complexity to U.S.-China trade tensions.